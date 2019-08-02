Notable Friday Option Activity: URGN, TDG, DELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN), where a total volume of 1,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 19,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
