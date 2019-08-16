Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 1,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 214,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) saw options trading volume of 17,249 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 6,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRUP options
, VICR options
, or CRC options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »