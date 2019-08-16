Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 1,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 214,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) saw options trading volume of 17,249 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 6,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options , VICR options , or CRC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TRUP , VICR , CRC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar