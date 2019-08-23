Notable Friday Option Activity: TNDM, AZO, GPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), where a total volume of 7,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 748,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 74 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:
And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 7,425 contracts, representing approximately 742,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
