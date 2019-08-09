Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: SYNA, PPC, FNKO

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total of 3,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 649,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 4,880 contracts, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,800 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) options are showing a volume of 3,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

