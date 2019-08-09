Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL), where a total volume of 5,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 529,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of SRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 4,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,000 underlying shares of SRCL. Below is a chart showing SRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 3,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRCL options , OLED options , or LMT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

