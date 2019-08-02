Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, TSLA, XENT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 308,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 402.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 16,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 228,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 15,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Intersect ENT, Inc. (Symbol: XENT) options are showing a volume of 7,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 728,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 226.4% of XENT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of XENT. Below is a chart showing XENT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options , TSLA options , or XENT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

