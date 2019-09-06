Notable Friday Option Activity: SFE, SPOT, TSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Safeguard Scientifics Inc New (Symbol: SFE), where a total volume of 860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 86,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.1% of SFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020 , with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of SFE. Below is a chart showing SFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 11,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 2,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 13,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.8% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 6,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,100 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
