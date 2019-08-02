Notable Friday Option Activity: NTAP, IBM, ALXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total of 32,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 13,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 37,072 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) options are showing a volume of 17,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
