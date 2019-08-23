Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, MTW, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 9,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 989,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW) options are showing a volume of 2,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 226,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 1,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,300 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 17,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
