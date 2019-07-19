Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, AVYA, SNBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 12,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) options are showing a volume of 9,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 938,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) options are showing a volume of 3,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
