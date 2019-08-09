Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: MTOR, VMW, TLRD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meritor Inc (Symbol: MTOR), where a total of 3,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of MTOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 771,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of MTOR. Below is a chart showing MTOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 5,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tailored Brands Inc (Symbol: TLRD) saw options trading volume of 7,095 contracts, representing approximately 709,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of TLRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of TLRD. Below is a chart showing TLRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTOR options , VMW options , or TLRD options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

