Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, CRI, TWLO

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 5,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 588,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) saw options trading volume of 3,835 contracts, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 20,333 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options , CRI options , or TWLO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

