Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, UVE, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 14,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 5,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 2,243 contracts, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 1,508 contracts, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
