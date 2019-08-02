Notable Friday Option Activity: LSTR, XPO, GTT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 2,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 258,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 8,249 contracts, representing approximately 824,900 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And GTT Communications, Inc (Symbol: GTT) saw options trading volume of 4,938 contracts, representing approximately 493,800 underlying shares or approximately 72% of GTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of GTT. Below is a chart showing GTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
