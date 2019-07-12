Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: LOW, GM, MS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 20,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 36,881 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 10,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 41,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 8,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options , GM options , or MS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

