Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, BAC, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 85,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 6,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 318,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring June 28, 2019
, with 46,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 76,654 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019
, with 7,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
