Notable Friday Option Activity: JNJ, NLSN, CAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 67,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 15,466 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,100 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) saw options trading volume of 19,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

