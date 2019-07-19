Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), where a total of 101,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 213.9% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 60,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 5,745 contracts, representing approximately 574,500 underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 22,098 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

