Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total of 1,417 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 299,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 11,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 1,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
