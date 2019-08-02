Notable Friday Option Activity: INTU, FDX, FTNT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 7,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 756,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 4,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,927 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 8,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTU options
, FDX options
, or FTNT options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »