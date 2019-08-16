Notable Friday Option Activity: ICHR, SFIX, CVGW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR), where a total of 1,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.9% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 278,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 16,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 12,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW) saw options trading volume of 980 contracts, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of CVGW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of CVGW. Below is a chart showing CVGW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
