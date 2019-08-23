Notable Friday Option Activity: HEI, URI, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total volume of 2,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 216,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 7,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 8,058 contracts, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
