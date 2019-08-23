Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: HEI, URI, ALGN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total volume of 2,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 216,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 7,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 8,058 contracts, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HEI options , URI options , or ALGN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: HEI , URI , ALGN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar