Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, IBM, ATRC

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 17,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 27,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) saw options trading volume of 1,033 contracts, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

