Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, COST, ALXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 26,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 1,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) options are showing a volume of 13,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
