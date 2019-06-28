Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 6,835 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 683,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 1,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 24,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 5,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options , TRUP options , or LVS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: EXPE , TRUP , LVS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar