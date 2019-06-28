Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 6,835 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 683,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 1,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 24,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019
, with 5,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:
