Notable Friday Option Activity: EXP, RUTH, DAKT

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), where a total of 3,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 505,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (Symbol: RUTH) options are showing a volume of 1,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of RUTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of RUTH. Below is a chart showing RUTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) saw options trading volume of 879 contracts, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

