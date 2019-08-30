Notable Friday Option Activity: EXEL, IIPR, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL), where a total of 41,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.5% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 24,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 4,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 429,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 9,701 contracts, representing approximately 970,100 underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
