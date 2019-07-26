Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: ETRN, SSB, ANET

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), where a total volume of 16,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 7,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,200 underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

South State Corp (Symbol: SSB) options are showing a volume of 1,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of SSB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SSB. Below is a chart showing SSB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 4,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETRN options , SSB options , or ANET options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

