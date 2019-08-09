Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 23,467 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 8,976 contracts, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares or approximately 47% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 25,030 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHI options , LRCX options , or AAL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

