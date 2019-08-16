Notable Friday Option Activity: CWH, PTE, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 7,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
PolarityTE Inc (Symbol: PTE) options are showing a volume of 2,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of PTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,600 underlying shares of PTE. Below is a chart showing PTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,372 contracts, representing approximately 237,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
