Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, COG, WMB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 26,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) saw options trading volume of 24,262 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of COG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of COG. Below is a chart showing COG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 25,052 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
