Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 8,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 824,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 230.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 357,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 96,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 6,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 14,751 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 124.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1215 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1215 strike highlighted in orange:
