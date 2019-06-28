Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, BA, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 19,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 407.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 477,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 75,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 89,062 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 164.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 9,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

