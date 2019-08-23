Notable Friday Option Activity: CBRL, PII, SHAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), where a total of 2,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.4% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 4,929 contracts, representing approximately 492,900 underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 10,555 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
