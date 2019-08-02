Notable Friday Option Activity: CARS, NCI, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total volume of 7,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 704,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Navigant Consulting, Inc. (Symbol: NCI) options are showing a volume of 1,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of NCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of NCI. Below is a chart showing NCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 8,579 contracts, representing approximately 857,900 underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
