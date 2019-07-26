Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 3,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 389,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) saw options trading volume of 3,228 contracts, representing approximately 322,800 underlying shares or approximately 44% of BRKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares of BRKR. Below is a chart showing BRKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 611,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options , BRKR options , or ADSK options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CAR , BRKR , ADSK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar