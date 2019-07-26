Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 3,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 389,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) saw options trading volume of 3,228 contracts, representing approximately 322,800 underlying shares or approximately 44% of BRKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares of BRKR. Below is a chart showing BRKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 611,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
