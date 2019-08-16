Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 6,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 612,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Symbol: BMRN) saw options trading volume of 5,249 contracts, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 6,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
