Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, LVS, WDC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 18,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 20,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 21,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBY options , LVS options , or WDC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: BBY , LVS , WDC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?