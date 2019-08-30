Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, LVS, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 18,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 20,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 21,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options
, LVS options
, or WDC options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »