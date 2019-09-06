Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, CRUS, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 10,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) saw options trading volume of 3,086 contracts, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 40,691 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 4,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,400 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
