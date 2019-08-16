Notable Friday Option Activity: AAL, LAMR, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 39,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) options are showing a volume of 1,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 24,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
