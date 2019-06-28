Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NCLH

In trading on Friday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.16, changing hands as high as $52.30 per share. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NCLH's low point in its 52 week range is $39.36 per share, with $59.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.28.
