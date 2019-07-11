Quantcast

Norwegian Air's Kjos: several parties interested in buying airline

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air's outgoing chief executive, Bjoern Kjos, told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Thursday there were "several parties" interested in buying Norwegian Air.

Kjos will from now on act as adviser to the airline's chairman, he told a news conference.

