Quantcast

Norway's Telenor warns on Q2 profit after error at Grameenphone

By Reuters

Reuters

CORRECTED-Norway's Telenor warns on Q2 profit after error at Grameenphone


OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said its second-quarter earnings would take a hit from "errors" discovered at Grameenphone, its Bangladeshi telecoms division.

"Grameenphone has discovered some errors related to regular commission payments for prior years. Due to the materiality of this effect, Grameenphone has chosen to restate their historical financials," Telenor said in a statement late on Sunday.

For Telenor, this would mean taking a one-off loss in the second quarter of 2019, with its expectations for earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) lowered by 299 million crowns ($35.05 million).

Telenor will publish its second-quarter results on Tuesday.

($1 = 8.5306 Norwegian crowns)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Bonds , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar