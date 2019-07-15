Reuters

CORRECTED-Norway's Telenor warns on Q2 profit after error at Grameenphone



OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said its second-quarter earnings would take a hit from "errors" discovered at Grameenphone, its Bangladeshi telecoms division.

"Grameenphone has discovered some errors related to regular commission payments for prior years. Due to the materiality of this effect, Grameenphone has chosen to restate their historical financials," Telenor said in a statement late on Sunday.

For Telenor, this would mean taking a one-off loss in the second quarter of 2019, with its expectations for earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) lowered by 299 million crowns ($35.05 million).

Telenor will publish its second-quarter results on Tuesday.

($1 = 8.5306 Norwegian crowns)