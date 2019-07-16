Quantcast

Norway's Schibsted eyes M&A, Q2 earnings just above forecast

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted said it was eyeing acquisitions after spinning off Adevinta , even as it reported quarterly earnings slightly above forecasts on Tuesday.

"We do see interesting opportunities to deploy capital into M&A and other growth opportunities," the firm's chief executive Kristin Skogen Lund said in a statement.

Schibsted spun off its classified ad unit, Adevinta, earlier this year in what became Norway's most valuable initial public offering in 13 years.

Revenues grew 4% to 4.80 billion crowns in the quarter, including contribution from Adevinta where Schibsted is still a majority shareholder, while analysts had on average expected 4.9 billion crowns.

It said digital subscription revenue in its traditional media division, which includes daily newspapers such as Sweden's Aftonbladet, was rising fast but that the trend in digital advertising was "somewhat mixed".

"Our main challenge lies in Aftonbladet, where the strong market contraction for the gaming industry due to regulatory tightening has resulted in reduced advertising spend," Lund said.





