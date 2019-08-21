Norway's Equinor adds acreage offshore Argentina

Shutterstock photo





OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Equinor has taken a 50% stake in Argentina's largest offshore block, CAN 100, as part of its collaboration with the South American country's state-controlled oil firm YPF, the Norwegian company said on Wednesday.

In April, Equinor won operatorship of five blocks in Argentina's first offshore oil and gas licensing round, and also got stakes in another two operated by YPF and Total respectively.

Equinor said it has signed a preliminary agreement setting the terms and conditions for YPF's transfer of 50% of its share in the CAN 100 block, without disclosing details.

The CAN 100 block comprises an area of 15,000 square kilometres and is the largest block in the North Argentinian Basin.

Equinor and YPF are also partners in another two offshore blocks in the basin, CAN 102 and CAN 114, as well as in the onshore Bajo del Toro exploration block in the Neuquen province.

The onshore block covers part of the Vaca Muerta shale play, which is estimate to hold one of the world's largest reserves of shale oil and gas.