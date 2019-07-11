Quantcast

Norway's DNB bank sees growth in all areas as quarterly income in line

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB said it had seen growth in all business areas as the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value reported second-quarter results in line with expectations on Thursday.

DNB's net interest income rose to 9.6 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter, up from 9.1 billion crowns in the same period a year earlier. The average forecast from eight analysts compiled by Refinitiv was 9.7 billion crowns.

DNB's Chief Financial Officer Kjerstin Braathen replaces outgoing Chief Executive Rune Bjerke on Sept. 1.

To replace her as CFO, DNB appointed Ottar Ertzeid, the previous head of DNB Markets.

Carnegie analyst Johan Stroem said Ertzeid had a "strong reputation" and should be positively received by investors.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, DNB's market capitalisalion was 27.09 billion euros ($30.53 billion), compared with 27.02 billion euros for Nordea.





