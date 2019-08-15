Quantcast

Norway's crown slips as c.bank says rate rise plan more uncertain

By Reuters

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway's crown fell on Thursday after the central bank said its interest rate policy outlook had become more uncertain.

The Norwegian currency was up before the Norges bank statement, but then dropped against the euro to as low as 10.05 , down 0.3% on the day before steadying at 10.

Against the dollar the crown rose 0.1% to 8.97 , although it was off its highs for the day.

The central bank said global risks had made the outlook more uncertain. It had previously said it would probably raise rates by the end of the year, most likely in September.





