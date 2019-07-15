Norway's Adevinta says French digital tax to impact earnings

Reuters





OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Online advertising group Adevinta said the newly introduced digital tax in France lacked clarity, but would likely impact the Norwegian company's earnings as it posted second-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations.

Adevinta is the owner of France's leading online platform for buyers and sellers, leboncoin.fr.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 20% to 50 million euros ($56.35 million), excluding joint ventures and associated business, roughly in line with 49 million euros expected by four analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8874 euros)