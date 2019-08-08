Quantcast

Norway in contact with Venezuelan parties on talks after Maduro suspends meeting

By Reuters

Reuters


CARACAS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government said on Thursday it remains in touch with Venezuela's government and opposition about continuing talks to resolve the country's political crisis after President Nicolas Maduro called off this week's round of Oslo-mediated discussions.

Maduro on Wednesday said his government would not attend talks set for Thursday and Friday, in a protest over a new set of U.S. sanctions meant to force him from power. Maduro accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of celebrating the measures, which froze all Venezuelan government assets in the United States.

The Norwegian government did not set a date for the next round of talks. The talks began in May after a failed military uprising led by Guaido.

Neither Venezuela'sInformation Ministry nor a representative for Guaido immediately responded to requests for comment.

In January Guaido, the chief of the opposition-held National Assembly, invoked the constitution to assume a rival presidency, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate. He was backed by most Western democracies, including the United States.

Maduro calls Guaido a U.S. puppet. He has refused to step down despite Venezuela's economic collapse and U.S. sanctions on the state oil company and central bank.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar