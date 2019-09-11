NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

NorthWestern Corporation ( NWE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NWE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.76, the dividend yield is 3.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWE was $72.76, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.47 and a 29.4% increase over the 52 week low of $56.23.

NWE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). NWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports NWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .74%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF ( XMLV )

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF ( PSC )

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF ( USVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 3.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWE at 1.53%.